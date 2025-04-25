First Baptist Church of Wesley Chapel, FL

First Baptist Church of Wesley Chapel, Florida, invites you to apply for a full-time position in our NexGen ministry (children/youth). We seek a dynamic individual who wholeheartedly affirms the Baptist Faith and Message, possesses strong leadership skills, and demonstrates a passion for evangelism and discipleship. Join us in making a profound impact on the lives of young believers. Please send your resume and cover letter to Pastor Rob Allison at rob.allison@fbcwesleychapel.org. (813-973-7185).