First Baptist Church of Waldo, Waldo, FL

FBC of Waldo is seeking a lead/senior pastor. We have a loving church family with great staff, are community and mission oriented, incorporate a blended worship style, and are financially stable. Our pastor is retiring (25 years here), and we are prayerfully seeking someone to lead and grow the church body in God-centered worship, disciple believers, provide pastoral care as we evangelize the lost in our community and the world. Please send resume to apply@fbcwaldo.org.