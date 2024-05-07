First Baptist Church of Spanish Fort, AL

First Baptist Church of Spanish Fort, Alabama is seeking a full time Minister of Music. Our church is a growing traditional Southern Baptist congregation of approximately 275 resident members in the heart of the Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay. For more information on this job opportunity check out our link https://docs.google.com/document/d/1KbqZ-cnS_6JCLSnol08DaxESqz__jkuDbUOg4l7zHD0/edit, or email us at FBCSFsearch@gmail.com. For more information on FBC Spanish Fort see our website at fbcspanishfort.com, or on Facebook at FBC Spanish Fort.