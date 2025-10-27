First Baptist Church of Polk City, FL

First Baptist Church of Polk City, a Bible-believing, family-oriented church located between Tampa and Orlando, seeks a full-time Pastor to lead our 200-member congregation. The ideal candidate is a godly man, strong in preaching, teaching, prayer and pastoral care. He will help guide ministry leaders, equip members, and help cast the church’s vision. This includes leadership, counseling, and administration. Background check required. Please submit a resume, cover letter, and contact information to search@fbcpolkcity.com.