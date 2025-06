First Baptist Church of Parrish, FL seeks a Senior Pastor. Candidate should be a Southern Baptist, called by God, passionate and visionary, with 3–5 years of experience preferred. Must adhere to the Baptist Faith and Message 2000, preach the KJV Bible, love people, and provide both spiritual and administrative leadership. Desire to grow the church is essential. Please send resume’ to: FBCParrishFLresumes@gmail.com