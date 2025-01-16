First Baptist Church of Osteen, Osteen FL
First Baptist Church of Osteen, in Volusia County FL, is seeking a full-time Senior
Pastor. FBCO is a supporting member of the East Central Baptist Network. We follow the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. The preferred candidate would practice and preach the uncompromised Word of God and have a strong prayer life with leadership skills to enhance Christian development of the membership and community.
For more information or to submit a resume please email: FirstBaptistOsteenPastorSearch@gmail.com