First Baptist Church of Newberry, FL

First Baptist Church of Newberry is seeking a Worship Leader, whose primary responsibility is to engage First Baptist Church of Newberry into meaningful Christ centered worship on a weekly basis that is both modern in style and honoring of the traditional songs as well. The Worship Leader will be responsible for overseeing the worship team and encouraging their personal growth (spiritually and musically). They will also engage in certain technical aspects such as lighting, sound, livestream, etc. Contact info:newberryfirstbaptist@gmail.com, or 352-472-2351.