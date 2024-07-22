First Baptist Church of New Port Richey, FL
First Baptist Church of New Port Richey, Florida is seeking a full-time Minister to Students.
This position is responsible for developing, implementing, and promoting the Student Ministry at FBCNPR. This includes education and activities for students in grades 6-12 to reach the church body and the community for purposes of salvation, spiritual growth, and family enrichment. For a full job posting see: https://jobs.sbc.net/job/first-baptist-church-of-new-port-richey-new-port-richey-fl-71-minister-to-students/ Please submit resume to shan@fbcnpr.com