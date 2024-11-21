First Baptist Church of Marianna, FL is seeking a full-time Minister of Music and Education to lead the church in a music ministry that will inspire and enhance congregational worship and fellowship – engaging all age levels in a variety of music experiences and promoting music as an important part of meaningful corporate and personal worship. In addition, this ministry includes Christian education, and discipleship training, and promotes spiritual growth for all members. Resumes should be sent to info@fbcmarianna.org.