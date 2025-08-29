First Baptist Church of LaBelle, FL
First Baptist Church of LaBelle, Florida Founded in 1912, is prayerfully seeking a godly man to serve as Senior Pastor. Known as “the church with heart in the heart of LaBelle,” we remain dedicated to proclaiming the Gospel, equipping believers, and reaching the lost. Candidates must be ordained in a Southern Baptist Church, hold a degree in Biblical Studies (seminary preferred), and demonstrate strong preaching, teaching, and leadership skills. Please send resume, testimony, and references to pastorsearch@fbclabelle.org or 330 N Main Street, LaBelle, FL 33935.