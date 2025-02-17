First Baptist Church of Homosassa, FL, is prayerfully seeking a full-time Senior Pastor. We desire a Southern Baptist applicant who adheres to the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Senior pastoral experience of 3-5 years’ experience is preferred and a graduate of Seminary. He should be called by God and have a love for people and a desire to lead and grow our church. He should preach the Holy Bible as the true Word of God and provide spiritual as well as administrative leadership to the church. Resumes can be sent to: office@fbchomosassa.org.