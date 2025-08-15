First Baptist Church of Hastings, Florida… located near St. Augustine, is currently seeking a full-time Church Administrator. Experience as a Church Administrator is a must. We are a growing congregation of 150 in worship with a new Community Center under construction. This church has never had an administrator so it’s a new experience for all of us. Please contact us at 229-460-3301 or truthforrevival@aim.com for a full job description or to send resume.