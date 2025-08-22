First Baptist Church of Eastpoint, FL is seeking a bi-vocational Pastor for small rural church in the Florida Panhandle, within minutes of the beautiful Apalachicola Bay. Parsonage available. The Pastor will be responsible for ministering to the church, guiding the congregation, church officers, worship, educational and pastoral services as outlined in 1 Timothy 3, and provide active support of our weekly community food program and church ministries. Please send resumes to: firstbaptistepfl@gmail.com.