First Baptist Church of DeLeon Springs, FL

First Baptist Church of DeLeon Springs is seeking a Pastor. Must meet criteria in 1 Timothy 3:1-7, Titus 1:5-9, and 1 Peter 5:1-4, agree with the 2000 Baptist Faith and Message. Southern Baptist pastoral experience and education preferred. Submissive to God’s leadership, making decisions based on Biblical doctrines. Share God’s plan of salvation and teach God’s principles. Shepherd people in a relationship with Jesus. Equip people to fulfill the Great Commission. Resumes to: cdeleonsprings@gmail.com