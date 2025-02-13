FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DEBARY, FL
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DEBARY, 32 S. Shell Road, DeBary, FL 32713
Our church is now prayerfully seeking God’s chosen man to be our pastor. We desire a conservative Southern Baptist applicant who adheres to the 2000 Baptist Faith and Message. Applicants should have a minimum of a Master’s Degree from one of our Southern Baptist Seminaries (or complete their Master’s Degree within six months from one of the seminaries). Submit resume package to: fbcdebaryclerk@gmail.com