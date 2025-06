First Baptist Church of Davenport, FL is looking for a part-time worship leader. We are looking for someone who uses music like Getty, CityALight, Sovereign Grace and alike. We use a blend of old hymns and new hymns. We aim to use music that honors and glorifies the Lord and is Biblically sound. There is a possibility that we could combine this with a Minister of Families position. If interested, please contact Pastor Brent Smith at fbc@fbcdavenport.org