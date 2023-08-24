First Baptist Church of Cross City, Fl. is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor/Young Adult/Youth. We are a conservative Southern Baptist affiliated congregation of approximately 175 Christ-loving members. Applicants with a love for the Lord and who seek God’s will daily please respond. Must desire to lead young adults-youth to a saving knowledge of Christ and disciple them to grow closer to God. Please send resume to beth54@bellsouth.net or call 352-498-5107.