First Baptist Church of Cottondale, Cottondale, FL

First Baptist Church of Cottondale located in the northwestern panhandle of Florida is prayerfully seeking a conservative Southern Baptist senior pastor who adheres to the 2000 Baptist Faith and Message. Pastor would be responsible for Sunday morning messages as well as Wednesday night services. He would supervise a part-time staff of five. Senior pastor experience is desired. Please send resume by September 15th tocottondalefbc@gmail.com along with online resource of sermons.