First Baptist Church of Bradenton, FL

Seeking Financial & Administrative Assistant to join our team (Full Time, 35-40 hours/week, Monday-Thursday); position available immediately. Must be highly organized, detail-oriented; have general knowledge of accounting/bookkeeping practices, working knowledge of accounting/data input software and Microsoft Office 365; excellent communication and time-management skills; integrity and understanding of data privacy standards. Minimum education: HS diploma or GED equivalent. Preferred: associate or bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or related field. Contact Nate Ditchfield, Administrator, nate@firstbradenton.com, (941) 404-4543.