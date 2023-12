First Baptist Church of Bradenton, FL

Seeking Director of Family Ministries to join our team, position available immediately. Work with staff/volunteer leaders for kids’ ministries (nursery through young adult); set goals, make plans, recruit, train, coordinate, schedule, and disciple volunteers to move family ministries forward to accomplish the mission of the church. Other responsibilities include ministry opportunities to round out a Full-Time position: attend staff meetings; regularly participate in group and one-on-one discipleship. Contact Nate Ditchfield, Administrator, nate@firstbradenton.com, (941) 404-4543.