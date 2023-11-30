First Baptist Church of Bradenton, FL

Seeking Director of Music to join our team, position available immediately. Focus is to lead Sunday worship services and other events; oversee technical equipment, sound system, and media as it pertains to the music ministry. Other responsibilities include ministry opportunities to round out a Full-Time position: attend staff meetings; regularly participate in group and one-on-one discipleship; recruit, train, disciple volunteers for service within the music ministry. Contact Nate Ditchfield, Administrator, nate@firstbradenton.com, (941) 404-4543.