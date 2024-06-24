The First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills FL is prayerfully seeking God’s anointed man to fill the Senior Pastor position to serve as the spiritual leader with a vision for discipleship. This full-time position requires a minimum of 3 years experience of pastoral service. Candidates should hold a degree from an accredited seminary. They must demonstrate the qualifications of a pastor as outlined in 1 Timothy 3 and Titus 1; therefore fully embracing the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Interested candidates should submit a resume to PSC.FBCBH@gmail.com.