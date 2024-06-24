First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills, FL
The First Baptist Church of Beverly Hills FL is prayerfully seeking God’s anointed man to fill the Senior Pastor position to serve as the spiritual leader with a vision for discipleship. This full-time position requires a minimum of 3 years experience of pastoral service. Candidates should hold a degree from an accredited seminary. They must demonstrate the qualifications of a pastor as outlined in 1 Timothy 3 and Titus 1; therefore fully embracing the Baptist Faith and Message 2000. Interested candidates should submit a resume to PSC.FBCBH@gmail.com.