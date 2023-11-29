First Baptist Church of Bascom, FL

First Baptist Church of Bascom is searching for a bivocational pastor to lead our church. The selected candidate will be responsible for preaching, teaching, discipling, and leading the membership. We are looking for a pastor that has effective preaching/teaching skills, sound biblical doctrine, and a desire to evangelize. The selected candidate must meet the qualifications laid out in 1 Timothy 3:2-7 and Titus 1:5-9 and subscribe to the Baptist Faith and Message. Please send resumes or questions to firstbaptistbascom@gmail.com.