First Baptist Church of Alma, GA is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Worship. We are a stable multi-generational church in Southeast Georgia, not far from the coast of Georgia! The ideal candidate will be able to lead a blended worship service, as well as the ability to work with the choir and have good people skills. This position also requires assisting the Senior Pastor and working with various ministries in the Church. Please send resume to: ron@fbcalma.net