First Baptist Church, Newberry, FL

Is looking for an Administrative Assistant to join our team and help our church run as efficiently as possible by overseeing daily operations. An Administrative Assistant’s responsibilities include, but are not limited to, keeping accurate financial records, answering calls and emails, organizing various files/records, providing support to staff and volunteers, and managing the church’s schedule of events. Ultimately, you will work with different staff and volunteer members to maintain and ensure efficient church operations.

Salary Range – $16,000-$20,000 per year (depending upon qualifications and experience)

Part-time job (21 hours per week) – hours will sometimes, but rarely vary due to scheduled events & meetings

Email your resume and cover letter to sdwilson1991@yahoo.com if interested. A full job description will be given out to those interested in position.