First Baptist Church Marianna, FL

FBC Marianna is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Ministries to serve as a key member of the pastoral team, providing leadership and oversight to the church’s ministry operations. This role focuses on developing leaders, equipping ministry teams, coordinating church-wide ministries, and supporting the Senior Pastor through occasional preaching and pastoral responsibilities. A job description is available upon request or on our website – fbcmarianna.org. If interested, please email any questions, cover letter, and resume to info@fbcmarianna.org.