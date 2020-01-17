First Baptist Church, Macclenny, FL

Is seeking to call a Senior Pastor. This position is vacant as a result of the retirement our pastor of 20 years.

Candidates for this position should have excellent communication skills as a preacher/teacher of the gospel and sound biblical doctrines. He should have a heart for evangelism and a commitment to grow all ministries of the church.

Candidates for this position should have pastoral experience and have a degree in Theology or Ministry.

For additional responsibilities and qualifications, please email fbcmacclenny.pastorsearch@gmail.com

Resumes for this position should submitted before March 15, 2020 to fbcmacclenny.pastorsearch@gmail.com