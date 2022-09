Is searching for a full-time Senior Pastor.

Candidates should have excellent skills as a preacher/teacher, sound biblical doctrines and a heart for evangelism.

A Christian who demonstrates the qualifications of 1 Timothy 3: 1-7 , Titus 1: 6-10 and 1 Peter 5: 1 -4.

Advanced Degree with seminary training and pastoral experience preferred.

For more information see job description at https://www.fbcmac.com

Send resumes to fbcmacclenny.pastorsearch@gmail.com