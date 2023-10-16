First Baptist Church, Macclenny, FL is searching for a full-time senior pastor. Candidates should have excellent skills as preachers/teachers, sound biblical doctrine, and a heart for evangelism; demonstrate the qualifications of 1 Timothy 3: 1-7, Titus 1: 6-10, and 1 Peter 5: 1-4; and affirm the BFM 2000. Advanced degree with seminary training and pastoral experience preferred. See full job description at https://www.fbcmac.com/pastoral-search. Send resume, cover letter, sermon links, and current photo to fbcmacclenny.pastorsearch@gmail.com.