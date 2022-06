We’re seeking a Pastor to Students & Young Adults. Must love engaging students in a rural setting, disciplining them in Christ, helping them serve locally & beyond, and work well with a team. There’s an opportunity to impact 100s of students in public, private, & home school settings. FBC is a praying, growing, serving, giving, and loving church.

Ministry experience and seminary degree required. Inquiries: firstbaptistchurch@fbcliveoak.org or www.fbcliveaok.org