We’re seeking a Pastor to Children & Families. FBC is a rural setting seeking to impact Live Oak and beyond with the gospel. Our children’s ministry thrives with AWANA, Sunday school, camps, & mission moments. The opportunity to see an explosion of young families is here. FBC is a praying, growing, serving, giving, and loving church.

Ministry experience and seminary degree required. Inquiries: firstbaptistchurch@fbcliveoak.org or www.fbcliveaok.org