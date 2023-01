The Next Gen Pastor will build, grow, and provide leadership and focused pastoral care to ministries reaching those 0-18 years of age at First Baptist Church Leesburg – South Campus. This will include First Kidz-South and First South Students. He will function as a cooperative member of the First Baptist Leadership Team, report directly to the South Campus Pastor and ultimately to the FBCL Senior Pastor.

E-mail resume to nathanwallace@fbcleeburg.org