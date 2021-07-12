Church Positions

First Baptist Church, Las Cruces, NM

Is searching for a FT Minister of Students. FBC currently has four worship services, one traditional and three modern/contemporary.  FBC averages between 800-950 people in attendance each Sunday.  For more information visit us on Facebook, Instagram or our website, fbclascruces.com.

Please email all resumes to jobs@fbclascruces.com.  Resumes must include references for consideration.  Video and digital resumes or resume components are acceptable, provided that they include references.

