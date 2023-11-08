First Baptist Church Lake Butler, FL

First Baptist Church in Lake Butler is searching for an Office/Financial Secretary. This is a full-time position that requires strong accounting skills. The position includes paid vacation, paid holidays and is a 40-hour work week (Monday-Friday). The salary range is $31,200-$41,600 annually. If you are interested, please send a resume to sjklein0714@gmail.com. Additional information will be provided via email. Resumes will be accepted until close of business Nov. 30, 2023.