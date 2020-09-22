First Baptist Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL
Is seeking a senior pastor with vision and creativity to help us move forward as we seek to reach our community for Jesus Christ.
The qualified candidate will possess a seminary degree and have experience as a pastor leading a varied congregation. We seek to minister to all ages and place a high priority on mission activities.
Interested candidates should send a resume to oaksllc@comcast.net or
Attn: Pastor Search Team
First Baptist Church, Jacksonville Beach
324 North Fifth Street
Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250
Deadline: October 16, 2020