First Baptist Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL

Is seeking a senior pastor with vision and creativity to help us move forward as we seek to reach our community for Jesus Christ.

The qualified candidate will possess a seminary degree and have experience as a pastor leading a varied congregation. We seek to minister to all ages and place a high priority on mission activities.

Interested candidates should send a resume to oaksllc@comcast.net or

Attn: Pastor Search Team

First Baptist Church, Jacksonville Beach

324 North Fifth Street

Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250

Deadline: October 16, 2020