First Baptist Church, Interlachen, FL
Is seeking full time Student Minister responsible for students (children thru college age).
We are the third largest church of the St. Johns Baptist Association in an area with great potential for growth. We average 10-20 students in weekly attendance and average 100 in VBS.
With consideration and prayer please submit your resume via e-mail to ypscfirstbaptistinterlachen@gmail.com or our website at http://fbcinterlachen.org or mail to 115 North County Road 315, Interlachen, FL 32148