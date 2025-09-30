HORSESHOE BEACH—When many in Dixie County and the north region think of Horseshoe Beach, one word comes to mind—resilience. Known for its laid-back, friendly fishing village vibe, the quaint community located in Florida’s Big Bend region found itself in the direct path of three major hurricanes in just 13 months in 2023-24.

Now, one year removed from weathering three storm surges—Hurricane Idalia in August 2023, Hurricane Debby in August 2024, and Hurricane Helene in September 2024—the people at First Baptist Church in Horseshoe Beach have learned more about God’s presence and His goodness in the midst of storms.

“You find out that God never really abandons you,” said Jack Cook, longtime church member and chairman of deacons. “We have more than doubled in size, and we’re unified all while rebuilding … He is good.”

The destruction has brought people closer to the Lord. Jack Cook church member and chairman of deacons, First Baptist Church, Horseshoe Beach

The heartbeat of the northwest congregation, the only church within a 20-mile radius, remains laser-focused on rebuilding their sanctuary, searching for a pastor, and continuing to be a lighthouse for the community.

After Hurricane Helene’s 140-mph winds and 20-foot storm surge devastated the region, the church renovated its fellowship hall and began holding worship services within three weeks. “We knew that gathering together and worshiping the Lord was important,” said Cook.

Though the fellowship hall and parsonage are complete, the church’s sanctuary sustained extensive damage to its structure, as reported by the Florida Baptist Convention. Church members are still attempting to obtain a federal grant that would allow them to complete renovation efforts to their beloved sanctuary space and also are continuing to meet with county officials as they seek to address the structural concerns and repairs.

Church member JD Nobles, a sitting town council member since 2021, said that meeting with Dixie County officials and repairing the sanctuary is their “key focus” as they continue to “move forward” and rebuild.

“We desire to be back in the sanctuary, and we’re trying to secure a federal grant that will help us do that,” said Nobles.

At the time, it was reported that the hurricane trifecta had wiped out nearly half of Horseshoe Beach’s homes. Brett Selph, a church member and longtime fishing guide in the community, claims that it is a miracle that there was no loss of life within the close-knit community.

“We’re grateful that we had no loss of life in our community,” said Selph. “Everything else we can build back.”

Though the rebuilding and countless repairs seem to be a lingering process and uphill battle, the sentiment of church members is excitement as they continue to celebrate new guests weekly­– resulting in doubling their attendance–the launch of a new men’s morning Bible study, and an overall revived interest in the neighborhood church.

“The destruction has brought people closer to the Lord,” said Cook. Selph echoed Cook’s sentiment by adding that “this is an exciting time” for the church.

Also highlighting the goodness and kindness of God is local church cooperation. The Florida Baptist church is grateful for City Church in Tallahassee partnering right beside them and providing an interim pastor as they continue in their pastoral search.

As church members reflect on God’s goodness, they also recognize the beauty of good old-fashioned Baptist cooperation and prayer. The local church is asking for Florida Baptists across the Sunshine State to pray that the Lord sends the congregation a doctrinally faithful man to be their next pastor and for continued resources to complete the rebuilding process they began almost one year ago.

For senior pastor inquiries, contact David Hoffman, the chairman of the pulpit committee, at rdhoff419@gmail.com.