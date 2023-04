Our church is in need of a bi-vocational pastor to lead our congregation. The church is located Horseshoe Beach, a small fishing community on the Gulf Coast. Graduation from a Bible college or seminary is required. The church has a renovated pastorium.

Resumes may be sent to horseshoefirstbaptist@gmail.com or mailed to P.O. BOX 235, Horseshoe Beach, FL 32648