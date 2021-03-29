First Baptist Church, Honea Path, SC

Is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Music! They would serve as the primary overseer of worship and music, working with the pastoral team, providing a space for worship and praise.

They will oversee the worship service and worship teams; plan, conduct, and evaluate traditional and contemporary worship services with the Senior Pastor.

Individuals with a four year degree, with at least 3 years of music ministry experience, please send resumes to hpfbcmusic@gmail.com.