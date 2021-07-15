First Baptist Church, Homosassa, FL

Seeking a full time Senior Pastor of the Southern Baptist convention. Called by God with a love for people and a desire to lead and grow our church. He shall preach the Holy Bible as the true Word of God and provide spiritual and administrative leadership to the church.

Pastor experience preferred, and a graduate of Seminary. In agreement with Baptist Faith and Message 2000.

If applied within the last 6 months, please do not re-apply.

Contact: office@fbchomosassa.org | 352-628-3858