First Baptist Church, Homosassa, FL

We are searching for a pastor of the Southern Baptist Convention who is called of God with a love for people, who follows the teachings of 1st Timothy 3:2-7 and Titus 1:6-9. He shall preach the Holy Bible as the true Word of God and provide spiritual and administrative leadership for the church. Preach Sunday and Wednesday services and be willing to serve the people (weddings, funerals, etc.)

Resumes should be sent to:

First Baptist Church of Homosassa

P.O. Box 578

10540 Yulee Drive

Homosassa, Fl. 34487-0578

Ph. 352-628-3858

E-mail – office@fbchomosassa.org