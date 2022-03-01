First Baptist Church, Groveland, FL

Is seeking a Director of Worship and Discipleship. This person would be responsible for working with the Lead Pastor and giving oversight, vision, and direction to worship and discipleship ministries. We are looking for someone who can lead theologically sound, congregationally friendly, and emotionally engaging worship.

Please write a cover letter outlining your qualifications with links to audio/video examples of your experience attached to your resume and e-mail it to resume@fbcgroveland.org.