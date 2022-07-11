First Baptist Church, Groveland, FL

Is located in one of the fastest-growing cities in Florida, seeks a Worship/Student ministries director.

Our worship gatherings are diverse in style, and we don’t get hung up on the old debates of traditional vs. contemporary. We love modern, theologically rich hymns and contemporary songs, and we cherish more traditional music. Our concern is that it is honoring the Lord theologically sound, congregationally friendly, emotionally engaging, and done with excellence.

The student ministry is growing, we have a fantastic team, and our location is across the street from the central middle school in town. We desire that students hear the gospel and grow in their faith.

Email your resume with music samples to resume@fbcgroveland.org