First Baptist Church, Georgetown, SC

whose purpose is to glorify Jesus Christ by impacting the world through missions, spirit filled worship and biblical teaching in a loving, caring, and united fellowship is currently seeking a strong leader possessing a passion for both traditional and contemporary music for a blended worship experience, a commitment to musical excellence, the ability to lead instrumentalists and vocalists, the skills for playing a musical instrument, and the ability to lead congregational singing.

For more information and to submit a resume go to: https://www.fbcgeorgetown.org. Click “Ministries” tab then “Music” tab for full job description and resume submission.

**All resumes received will be held with strict confidentiality**