MINISTER OF MUSIC

Small friendly church seeking dynamic Worship Leader. Would need to be able to effectively lead modern praise and worship as well as traditional hymns.

Compensation is negotiable. Experience and resume, including references, should be emailed to office@fbcflaglerbeach.com or mailed to: First Baptist Church of Flagler Beach, P O. Box 839, Flagler Beach, FL 32136.

For further information, please contact Pastor Chet Thomas at 386-439-3834.