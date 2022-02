We are a small but active Southern Baptist church in Eastpoint, FL, an unincorporated coastal community. We’re looking for a part-time Pastor, someone who loves Jesus Christ and has a passion for His people.

Our compensation package includes a salary and a three-bedroom parsonage.

If you believe the Lord may be calling you to be our Pastor, please give us a call at (850) 653-5611. We’re looking forward to hearing from you!