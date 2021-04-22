First Baptist Church, Dover, FL

Finance Secretary, Full-time

Contact information: Pastor Kevin Parker at Kevin.Parker@fbcdoverfl.com.

Position handles all aspects of bookkeeping, providing budget assistance to Pastors/Leaders of a growing church. The successful candidate must be proficient in QuickBooks with a minimum of three years’ work experience in bookkeeping, preferably Quickbooks non-profit edition experience. Knowledge of all bookkeeping functions and strong computer skills required. Ability to maintain confidentiality and strong time management skills required. Must possess a vibrant, growing personal relationship with Christ and desire to work in a ministry setting.

Complete Job Description.