First Baptist Church, Dover, FL

Is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Senior Adults. The Associate Pastor will provide direct oversight and ministry to the senior adult members. He must meet the qualifications of a Pastor (i.e., Overseer & Elder) as written in 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1:5-9. He must have a calling to pastoral ministry (generally) and senior adult ministry (particularly). He must be able to relate to and minister to senior adults. A minimum of a bachelor’s degree is required. A minimum of five (5) years of prior pastoral experience and in agreement with the Baptist Faith and Message (2000). Must NOT hold to dispensational theology. Please email a cover letter/ resume to Pastor TJ Francis: TJ.Francis@FBCDoverFL.com (church address 3223 N. Gallagher Road, Dover, FL 3357)