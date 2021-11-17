First Baptist Church, Dover, FL

is seeking a self-motivated, relational church secretary who will be responsible for a variety of office and ministry tasks, including answering phones, scheduling meetings, assisting pastors with administrative duties, and managing membership info. Proficient in Word, Excel, and Realm.

24-30 hours per week. Qualifications: high school diploma, good people skills, office/church experience preferred, non-church member.

Please send resume to Kevin.Parker@fbcdoverfl.com

http://fbcdoverfl.com/