Is seeking a Financial Secretary. The position handles all aspects of bookkeeping for a mid-sized growing church. Must be proficient in QuickBooks with three years’ work experience in bookkeeping. Ability to maintain confidentiality and strong computer skills are required.

32 hours a week, 4 or 5 days a week. We are family friendly, and flexible for a working parent’s schedule.

Please submit resume to Nancy Self finance@firtbaptistdover.org.

http://firstbaptistdover.org/